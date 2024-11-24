Calafiori happy after winning Arsenal comeback game

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori was happy to be back for their 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Calafiori has been missing for a month due to a knee injury.

He said, “I think everything is made for us to play in the same way and everyone helped me a lot. The environment all around - you just play and it feels like I’ve never been out for some kind of points.

“I really enjoyed the game tonight, it was an amazing performance by everyone. The energy was unbelievable and the fans were as well. We really, and me especially, enjoyed the game.”

He added, “I don’t feel like I’m tired but for sure I’ve missed some games and felt it on the pitch.

“But then the stadium gave me the energy. The fans and also my teammates helped me a lot, so I felt really good at the end. I cannot wait to show them what I can do on the pitch again, and to show my teammates to help them.

“We need some really good wins now in a row. From now until March, there’ll be no rest, all the same weeks and we are ready to do this and to win most of the games for sure.”