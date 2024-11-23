Arsenal boss Arteta: Odegaard has been missed

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he's happy to have skipper Martin Odegaard again available.

Arteta insists Odegaard is ready to face Nottingham Forest after a slight setback in his recovery from an ankle injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "He played really well, obviously that has its consequences because after such a long time not playing he needed time to recover.

"The ankle reacted and other areas of the body after putting so much load into it. It wasn’t ideal, but he’s been okay. The last day and a half he trained with the team and he is feeling good. So pretty positive.

"Martin brings everybody together, he has this capacity with and without the ball. He has this charisma, leadership and that's why he is the captain. He has the intelligence to make everybody better and make everybody click. That's a unique quality that he has. Obviously that has been missed.

"He has been really on it in that sense, but at the end it is when you step in there. You have to go through certain moments on the field having him, it makes life easier. But that doesn't mean other players can't do it or in a difficult way as well."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play