Arsenal boss Arteta: Forest very impressive

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta knows they face a major test against Nottingham Forest.

Arteta says he's been impressed by the way Nuno has Forest playing this season.

He stated, "They've been really good, really consistent and top against the best opposition especially. Big credit to Nuno and the coaching staff for what they're doing.

"Their intentions are very clear, how they manage to take the games where they want. Really impressed to be fair with what they've done.

"We love playing at the Emirates. We know that we have a unique atmosphere with our supporters there. The way I saw the team in the last 48 hours gives me a lot of confidence that tomorrow we're going to be full tilt to try and win the game."