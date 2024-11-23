Saka on target as Arsenal defeat Nottingham Forest at home

Arsenal returned to their eye-catching best against high-flying Nottingham Forest, producing a dominant display en route to a 3-0 victory that extends the Gunners’ unbeaten home Premier League (PL) run to nine matches spanning back to last season.

Keen to end a four-match winless league run (D2, L2) that has threatened to derail their title challenge, Arsenal got off to a fast start against this season’s surprise package.

Only league leaders Liverpool had conceded fewer league goals than Forest heading into this one, but within five minutes, the visitors were issued a warning as an offside flag denied Jurrien Timber his first PL goal.

Back in the side after missing much of the campaign so far, Martin Ødegaard was heavily involved when Arsenal did take the lead in the 15th minute, exchanging passes with Bukayo Saka before the England international dribbled into the area and sent a rocket past a helpless Matz Sels.

Forest may have kicked off level on points with their hosts, but Arsenal were in firm control of the contest, producing neat interplay around the box at will.

With HT approaching, Sels was on hand to first stop Leandro Trossard’s venomous strike before getting down low to palm away a curling Saka effort, maintaining a one-goal deficit that looked unlikely to improve after the break.

Thomas Partey had started every PL match this season, but he made an impact off the bench here, coming on for the second half to double Arsenal’s lead in the 52nd minute.

Involved in everything positive for the hosts, Saka laid the ball off to Partey, who sent a dipping effort curling away from the outstretched glove of Sels.

Forest looked to their bench for a response, but they produced very little going forward for much of the contest, with Chris Wood inadvertently blocking fellow substitute Jota Silva’s goal-bound shot.

However, it was another Arsenal substitute that confirmed the result, as 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri guided in his first PL goal to secure all three points and claim a seventh win in eight league H2Hs for the Gunners.

Victory keeps Arsenal fourth in the table, now six points behind leaders Liverpool, albeit with a game extra played.

For Forest, the result is far from a disaster, as despite suffering a first defeat in eight away league games dating back to last season, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side hold onto a European qualification spot for the time being.

