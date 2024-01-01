Calafiori: Arteta didn't need to convince me about Arsenal move

Riccardo Calafiori admits he finds his goal celebration in Arsenal's draw at Manchester City "embarrassing".

Calafiori hit a screamer past City goalkeeper Ederson and then made a beeline for Arsenal's bench to celebrate with manager Mikel Arteta and his teammates.

He told BBC Sport: "When they passed me the ball, I thought: 'Now I'm going to shoot it into the corner.

"It wasn't me who ran, I was empty. It was another person!"

Calafiori also revealed: "I learned the language thanks to Netflix and UK Drill."

He then also focused on English food, "I expected it to be worse."

And on his move from Bologna, Calafiori added: "Arteta started calling me and started explaining what they think of me. He tried to convince me to sign but I was already convinced."