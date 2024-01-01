Calafiori warns Arsenal pal Trossard ahead of Italy's clash with Belgium

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has told Leandro Trossard to watch out this week.

The two club teammates are taking on each other at the Stadio Olimpico as Italy play Belgium.

Both teams are hoping they can win the Nations League, with Italy currently top of Group A2 with six points.

Calafiori stated: "I told him to watch out!

"Joking aside, he is a great player and also a great friend, but I will still try to take home the three points. It is going to be a complicated match, they have strong players, as do we.

"I prefer to focus on ourselves, because if we play the way we know how, then we can cause problems for any opponent. We did so well in the last two games and don’t want to stop now."