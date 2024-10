Arsenal defender Calafiori: You can see how Prem has improved 'animal' Tonali

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has declared Italy teammate Sandro Tonali an "animal".

Both players featured in Italy's Nations League 4-1 win against Israel last night.

And Calafiori said of Newcastle midfielder Tonali afterwards: "What is he is giving us that is different compared to the European Championship?

"He is an animal, he combines quantity with quality.

"You can see that the Premier League helps a lot guys like him, like me and like other guys."