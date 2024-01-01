Tribal Football
Calafiori tells Arsenal fans: In six months I'll be even better
Riccardo Calafiori admits his life has changed since joining Arsenal.

The Italy defender left Bologna for the Gunners over the summer for a fee rising to €45m.

Calafiori has managed to score one goal in eight competitive matches for the Gunners.

"Things are going really well at Arsenal, and in six months it will be even better, people will see that," says the centre-back to the Italian association's website.

"My life has changed by being at Arsenal, I can feel a greater responsibility. And I like it. I love when people have high expectations of me."

