Burnham speaks on removing 3pm kick-off rule: It's about protecting the football pyramid

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has revealed he is cautious about removing the 3pm kick-off rule as he hopes to protect smaller clubs.

The 3pm kick-off rule prevents live televised coverage of football matches between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on Saturdays.

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It was introduced in the 1960s to protect attendances at lower-league and non-league matches by encouraging supporters to attend games rather than watch Premier League and Championship fixtures at home on TV.

The rule has been widely debated, with a number of fans calling for the rule to be scrapped entirely, despite the effects on teams lower down the football pyramid.

Now, as per the BBC, the rights deals for the Premier League, EFL and SPFL all end in 2028-29, which means there could be an opening for changes to the system.

However, speaking on any potential alterations, Burnham revealed he is keen to stand by those clubs who would feel let down as fewer fans attend a lower division game in person.

"I would urge a bit of caution (on the blackout), because it does protect the income of lower-league clubs," Burnham said.

"If you have effectively wall-to-wall Premier League football at any time, it takes away perhaps the incentive to go and watch the football league or non-league.

"So I think it has to be considered carefully. I'm not going to take the pure consumer view here. I'll take the health-of-football approach to this particular issue.

"I would first of all want to protect the football pyramid before I agree to saying 'let's have even more live football'".

"I think it's about protecting the experience with the paying supporter, protecting the football pyramid. Those issues matter to me, first of all."

In October 2025, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said the future of the blackout is up for debate, but it won't be a few years before any decision to remove it comes in to place.