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Chelsea legend says Man Utd could be relegated under Carrick "which is amazing"

Chelsea legend says Man Utd could be relegated under Carrick "which is amazing"
Chelsea legend says Man Utd could be relegated under Carrick "which is amazing"Action Images via Reuters

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has suggested Manchester United could drop to the Championship.

United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday as they search for their first Premier League win in severn games under troubled manager Michael Carrick.

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The Red Devils, who sit 19th, could climb out of the relegation zone with a victory over Villa which is a big ask for Carrick who may be replaced during the international break as per reports.

As fans begin to worry about the future of the club, Leboeuf spoke with ESPN as he revealed how bad things have gotten for Carrick who may steer the side to the second division.

"It’s been a while since you had to panic because we saw the games that they had. There is reason to panic and it’s been like that for a while.

"You can’t get rid of those players who don’t deserve to play for Manchester United, who aren’t good enough for Manchester United. They don’t have the guts, the courage, the pride of fighting for the club.

"Nothing is getting good, we don’t see any improvement, we don’t see how it can be better," he added. "Again, I’m all for Michael Carrick. But there is a time when there will be no other choices but getting rid of him. I don’t see any solution, I don’t see anything getting good and if they carry on like that you could see Manchester United getting relegated which is amazing."

If Sunderland pick up points against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, United could find themselves dead bottom heading into Sunday's game against Villa.

A loss would be catastrophic and may see the end of Carrick as United reportedly eye up Villa boss Unai Emery.

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