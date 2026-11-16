Mauricio Pochettino has an unexpected favourite at Man Utd and it's not Bruno Fernandes

Mauricio Pochettino has an unexpected favourite at Man Utd and it's no Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a huge fan of Marcus Rashford.

After being named as Michael Carrick's successor on Friday, Pochettino has a huge task on his hands as he aims to lead the Red Devils out of the relegation zone.

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United are 10 points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, a side they face at Anfield on Sunday afternoon in Pochettino's first test.

This is United's lowest position after 10 top-flight matches since 1986/87, and the former Tottenham boss will have to work his magic with the Premier League side who look lost at both ends of the pitch.

One member of the squad who reports predict could play a huge role under Pochettino is Rashford, a player who is yet to take off since arriving back from loan at Barcelona, where he thrived.

Fabrizio Romano says Pochettino tried hard to sign Rashford when he managed Paris Saint-Germain and he is a major fan of the England international.

At the 2022 World Cup, Pochettino said: "I've always liked him" and insisted Rashford had the quality to reach the very top, something he has struggled with after numerous loan moves and inconsistency.

Rashford has been out with a hip injury for almost a month, but is set to be available to face Liverpool this weekend.

The 29-year-old has not been decisive in eight appearances, despite six starts. A fresh start under Pochettino could be what he needs as fans wait to see if he can improve.