Portugal and Argentina nee new inspiration after legends retire

Home defeats to Uruguay and Denmark are a coincidence. Yet they are also symptomatic of how the definitive departures of the two icons have affected their respective camps. For now, however, no one has had the courage to take Argentina's number 10, unlike Portugal's number seven.

The threads linking the stories of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to emerge, even though these two phenomena are no longer involved in top-level football.

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The latest - though hardly surprising - coincidence concerns Argentina and Portugal, both of whom lost their first match after announcing that they would leave their respective national teams for good.

The two departures, however, could not have been more different. The Argentine said goodbye with full honours and the utmost devotion from his teammates and fans.

The Portuguese star, by contrast, drew attention for his childish behaviour, first accusing head coach Jorge Jesus of treating him badly before theatrically walking out on his teammates. In stark contrast, Lionel and Cristiano experienced their rivalry in much the same way right to the end.

Portugal's trauma

Although many Portuguese fans had longed for CR7's definitive farewell so they could shed a huge burden in the dressing room and on the pitch, Portugal's first genuine outing without him in the squad proved disastrous.

The 4-1 home defeat to Denmark exposed the defensive and organisational flaws of the side captained by Bruno Fernandes, one of the players probably most relieved by the departure of the highest-scoring player in international football.

The Manchester United midfielder's leadership still needs to become more established away from Old Trafford, where he is not enjoying his best spell.

And now that Ronaldo is no longer around to absorb the pressure, Bruno's responsibilities have increased. In the first real test, however, the 1994-born midfielder was unable to handle the huge pressure hanging over him and the team.

Match statistics Flashscore

Four goals conceded in little more than half an hour left Portugal on its knees for the first time in a Nations League campaign in which it must now defend top spot with character.

The three-point lead over Denmark means Jorge Jesus's side will still finish top of the group with a draw in Wales. But Portugal must recover mentally at once from the collapse in Braga, where the Scandinavians secured the better goal difference.

No one wants the 10

The friendly against Uruguay at La Bombonera, meanwhile, dampened the enthusiasm at a stadium where every match is a celebration.

For Argentina, after Lionel Scaloni extended his contract through 2030, it ended in defeat, with two goals conceded from set pieces in a five-minute spell at the start of the second half.

Messi's presence would probably not have changed much defensively, but his absence will nevertheless have affected his teammates psychologically.

The experimental 4-3-3 with Nico Paz replacing the now-former captain was unconvincing, although the coach himself called for patience: "We cannot expect young players to carry the team on their shoulders."

The Como playmaker, Messi's designated heir, wore the 18 shirt. For now, at least, no one seems willing to take responsibility for wearing the 10, which remains an overwhelmingly heavy burden.

The proposal to retire it was rejected, but for now it still has no new owner. After more than 17 years in which it was worn by the Rosario native, some feel it would be premature to hand this number - so magical yet so burdensome - to someone else.

The same did not apply to Portugal's number seven, worn by Forbs, who remained on the bench. In this respect, Messi and Cristiano continue to be polar opposites, even after retiring from international football.