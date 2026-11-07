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Snodgrass says Bowen must "rally the troops" at West Ham after Nuno Sacking

Snodgrass says Bowen must "rally the troops" at West Ham after Nuno Sacking
Snodgrass says Bowen must "rally the troops" at West Ham after Nuno SackingFocus Images / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Jarrod Bowen will need to lead his West Ham side after the club lost manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

West Ham United have announced the appointment of Scott Parker as their new head coach, despite the club sitting just six points adrift of leaders Middlesbrough in the Championship table at the time.

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The Hammers make the trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, looking to build on Wednesday's remarkable comeback against Cardiff City which boosted their promotion hopes.

Parker has guided each of Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley to promotion to the Premier League and there is hopes that he can do the same with West Ham.

Captain Bowen remained with the squad after relegation, showing his loyalty to the side who are hoping to climb right back to the top.

Bowen must lead West Ham

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer football odds, Snodgrass insisted that Bowen prove his worth and lead the side who have fallen from grace.

"Has his family helped keep him at West Ham? That’s probably everyone’s obvious thinking that because he’s settled, he doesn’t need to move. I don’t know for sure, but once you’re in the building you realise how much it means to everyone.

"I don’t know how he delivers or copes with all that, but from a family perspective, they love the club and care about it.

"That’s why it’s a big moment for Jarrod, he needs to rally the troops and make sure everybody is focused.He’s such a quiet lad, so I don’t know how he’ll deal with all of that.

"This is where a captain and leader needs to come into his own. My fear for Jarrod is that he’s quite quiet in a way, he’s always led by his performances. This is where you need an experienced figure when things aren’t going well and there’s uncertainty.

"You need a group that can put out the fires and get everyone in the middle lane, not too high, not too low, and push forward.

"Having Jarrod is great because his numbers speak for themselves, but wearing the armband and getting the troops together to ensure they’re heading in the right direction will test him now."

West Ham are the favourites against Blackburn Rovers and a win could launch them into the top four.

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