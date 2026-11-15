Middlesbrough have reportedly ruled out a January exit for in-form striker Will Lankshear despite interest from several Premier League clubs.

The 21-year-old only joined Middlesbrough from Tottenham for a reported £20 million in the summer, but his 15 goals in 16 games has caught the attention of some top Premier League clubs.

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According to TEAMtalk, the Championship side have thoroughly ruled out any move for Lankshear mid-season as they chance a return to the English top flight.

Perhaps most importantly, the striker himself isn’t currently interested in leaving and is loving life in the North East.

The report adds that former employers Spurs are keeping tabs on the situation, but they only have a matching-right option rather than a formal buy-back clause into the transfer agreement.

Beyond Spurs, Arsenal and Manchster United are said to be keen, while Brighton, Everton, Newcastle, Leeds, and Sunderland are also interested.

Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund are also admirers.