Dro Fernandez is reportedly eyeing a return to Barcelona having failed to break into the first team at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old was regarded as the next big talent to breakthrough at Barcelona before he opted to leave for PSG back in January.

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Fernandez has struggled to break into Luis Enrique’s star-studded side, making 22 appearances and scoring just once.

He has managed a mere 343 minutes of football across all competitions this season.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the young midfielder is now keen on retuning to Barcelona, and Enrique would be willing to facilitate the move.