Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Sources: Pochettino given green light to reshape Manchester United squad

Pochettino tells Man United which player he wants to sign in January

"I don't feel sorry for Michael Carrick": Carragher admits Carrick has done "really well"

Manchester United ready to back new boss Pochettino in January transfer window

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldinho to start for Ravenna in first competitive appearance since 2015

Elina Svitolina upsets Aryna Sabalenka to punch ticket to WTA Finals last four

Sakamoto nets dramatic winner as Japan see off Brazil in friendly despite Vini Jr brace

New Portugal captain Bernardo Silva says side are ready for life after Ronaldo

Barcelona return looms for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Dro Fernandez

Barcelona return looms for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Dro Fernandez
Barcelona return looms for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Dro FernandezREUTERS

Dro Fernandez is reportedly eyeing a return to Barcelona having failed to break into the first team at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old was regarded as the next big talent to breakthrough at Barcelona before he opted to leave for PSG back in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fernandez has struggled to break into Luis Enrique’s star-studded side, making 22 appearances and scoring just once.

He has managed a mere 343 minutes of football across all competitions this season.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the young midfielder is now keen on retuning to Barcelona, and Enrique would be willing to facilitate the move.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Dro FernandezBarcelonaPSGLaLigaLigue 1Football transfers

Related Articles

LaLiga star admits 'Barcelona is in my heart' after transfer question

El Clasico rivals want Brazil U20 star in defensive rebuild

Barcelona 'green light' sale of Chelsea's key target