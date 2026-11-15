Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Fernandes makes Manchester United contract decision following Pochettino appointment

England boss Thomas Tuchel responds to Morgan Rogers' Cole Palmer defence

Sources: Pochettino given green light to reshape Manchester United squad

Pochettino identifies surprise Fulham star as first Manchester United signing

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldinho to start for Ravenna in first competitive appearance since 2015

Ronaldinho returns to the pitch after 11 years and plays part in Ravenna's goal

Portugal and Argentina's defeats without Cristiano and Messi have very different meanings

Exhausted Haaland says he is 'not motivated to face Denmark' in crucial clash

Real Madrid learn Bayern Munich's 'starting price' for Michael Olise

Real Madrid learn Bayern Munich's 'starting price' for Michael Olise
Real Madrid learn Bayern Munich's 'starting price' for Michael OliseREUTERS

Real Madrid will have to pay big money to convince Bayern Munich to part ways with Michael Olise.

Olise, 24, has established himself as a global superstar at Bayern Munich, scoring 54 goals and providing 52 assists in his 122 games since joining from Crystal Palace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s been widely reported that Spanish giants Real Madrid have an interest in the France international, but Bayern don’t want to sell.

According to AS, Bayern Munich would need a MINIMUM offer of €200 million to start a conversation, and that could even rise to €300 million.

Should the €300 million asking price be met, Olise would become the most expensive player in history, overtaking Neymar who joined PSG for €222 million back in 2017.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Michael OliseBayern MunichReal MadridBundesligaLaLigaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Brighton ready to rival Barcelona and Real Madrid for latest Brazilian wonderkid

Trent makes January decision on Real Madrid future

Liverpool join Spanish giants in race for Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch