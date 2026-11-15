Real Madrid will have to pay big money to convince Bayern Munich to part ways with Michael Olise.

Olise, 24, has established himself as a global superstar at Bayern Munich, scoring 54 goals and providing 52 assists in his 122 games since joining from Crystal Palace.

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It’s been widely reported that Spanish giants Real Madrid have an interest in the France international, but Bayern don’t want to sell.

According to AS, Bayern Munich would need a MINIMUM offer of €200 million to start a conversation, and that could even rise to €300 million.

Should the €300 million asking price be met, Olise would become the most expensive player in history, overtaking Neymar who joined PSG for €222 million back in 2017.