Former Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has revealed that Bruno Fernandes was 'devastated' by the sacking of Michael Carrick.

Carrick’s spell as interim boss was arguably the best we’ve seen at Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement all the way back in 2013.

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Unfortunately for the 45-year-old, that form didn’t carry over into his time as permanent head coach, and he was sacked with Manchester United down in 19th.

Mauricio Pochettino has since taken over with the mission of getting the 13-time champions out of the relegation zone and bring back the glory days at Old Trafford.

Hojlund, who made his move to Napoli permanent in the summer, has now revealed the conversation he had with his former teammates, including captain Fernandes.

Speaking after Napoli’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Manchester City on Tuesday, he said: "In the international break when I spoke with Bruno and Diogo, they were all obviously devastated that Michael was going but also looking forward to some change.

"I am still speaking with Patrick and I just wish the guys all the best and I am sure they will turn it around this season.

"I am watching all the games I can, especially from the red side of Manchester. It is unfortunate (that United are struggling)."