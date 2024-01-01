Tribal Football
Most Read
Weiss says Man City "play the best football in the world" as he returns to former club
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Sneijder confused over potential Ten Hag Man Utd departure

Brown says Van Nistelrooy could take over Man Utd role if Ten Hag sacked

Brown says Van Nistelrooy could take over Man Utd role if Ten Hag is sacked
Brown says Van Nistelrooy could take over Man Utd role if Ten Hag is sackedAction Plus
Manchester United’s ex-scout Mick Brown has praised their current assistant coach.

Brown was instrumental in Ruud van Nistelrooy's Old Trafford signing in the early 2000s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now he believes Van Nistelrooy is an excellent choice for Manchester United's managerial role.

Having rejoined the team as an assistant manager recently, van Nistelrooy is now considered a strong candidate for the top job if Erik ten Hag is sacked.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy has come in, and I know him, he’s a top-class person,” Brown told Football Insider. 

“I was instrumental in signing Ruud. I think he’d be a brilliant fit.

“But at the moment, he can only do what the manager instructs him to do, so we haven’t seen too much of what he’s capable of.

“They’re going to have to do something because I don’t think there’s a long list of candidates out there waiting for the job."

Mentions
van Nistelrooy RuudManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfersten Hag Erik
Related Articles
Man Utd players happy as Ten Hag's future uncertain
Man Utd No2 Van Nistelrooy tipped to step up if Ten Hag axed
Keown questions whether Van Nistelrooy at Man Utd to 'support' Ten Hag