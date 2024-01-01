Brown says Van Nistelrooy could take over Man Utd role if Ten Hag sacked

Brown says Van Nistelrooy could take over Man Utd role if Ten Hag is sacked

Manchester United’s ex-scout Mick Brown has praised their current assistant coach.

Brown was instrumental in Ruud van Nistelrooy's Old Trafford signing in the early 2000s.

Now he believes Van Nistelrooy is an excellent choice for Manchester United's managerial role.

Having rejoined the team as an assistant manager recently, van Nistelrooy is now considered a strong candidate for the top job if Erik ten Hag is sacked.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy has come in, and I know him, he’s a top-class person,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I was instrumental in signing Ruud. I think he’d be a brilliant fit.

“But at the moment, he can only do what the manager instructs him to do, so we haven’t seen too much of what he’s capable of.

“They’re going to have to do something because I don’t think there’s a long list of candidates out there waiting for the job."