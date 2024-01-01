Hurzeler "very satisfied" with Brighton youngsters progress so far in preseason

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has a lot of time for one of the club’s summer signings.

The recently installed head coach is impressed by the attitude of Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The 19-year-old scored two goals in a 5-1 win over Kashima Antlers in preseason, having come over from Arsenal.

“I'm not the biggest fan of talking about individual players,” Hurzeler stated post-game, per club media.

“But of course today was a great performance for him. His performance was not only about scoring goals, but the most important thing is how we work against the ball and how he does counter pressing when we lose the ball. And I see a lot of positive things, not only from him, also from the whole team.

“He's still very young and we try to improve him every day. But it's not only that we try to improve every day, I think it's also important that the player wants to improve.

“He has this attitude and he has this character inside of him that when he's coming to training, every time he's listening, he's trying to develop, he's trying to improve individual things. So I'm very satisfied with his performance so far.”