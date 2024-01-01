Mitoma "wanted to play for the Japanese supporters" in Brighton friendly

Kaoru Mitoma has spoken after Brighton's friendly against Kashima Antlers about his passion for the Japanese supporters and also how he wants to improve his game.

The 27-year-old winger played just 45 minutes in Albion’s 5-1 win over Kashima Antlers but was a crowd favourite as he entered the pitch.

The National Stadium in Tokyo roared as the Japanese international entered the pitch and has reflected on how much the game meant to him.

“It was a special stadium and for Brighton, it was a friendly test match to reinforce the team,” Mitoma said. “And I wanted to play for the Japanese supporters, but I also wanted to show my capability to the team.”

He was not too happy with his performance however and spoke about how he needs to improve.

“I wasn't able to touch the ball so much or for so long. But I was able to sometimes take on a defender or make good passes, but that wasn't enough.

“I think I need to polish up my skills around the ball.”

The winger also spoke about the differences of playing in England vs Japan.

“Playing in England and in Japan, the burden is quite difficult. It’s different because the temperature in Japan is extremely high, and there's a little fatigue. But even in this humidity, I think we were able to be quite mobile. I was able to maintain my mobility.

“I didn't feel any problems. I was quite comfortable being on the pitch. From this point though I need to further raise my physical state so that I will be able to play the full 90 minutes during the season.”