Cozier-Duberry says his goal against Kashima Antlers was inspired by Robben
Brighton youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry is happy that fans got to see a glimpse of his talent this week.

The youngster arrived from Arsenal and wants to become a Premier League starter.

While Cozier-Duberry is willing to be patient, he showed with a goal in a 5-1 win over Kashima Antlers that he can shine in senior football.

Cozier-Duberry told The Argus: “One of my favourite players is Arjen Robben.

“Cutting in and finding that left corner? Definitely!

“It is one of my trademarks.

“I really enjoyed it out there. It was a really good experience playing with these fans, they were very supportive.

“I have been working every day in training, getting in these positions to score, so we have all worked very hard.”

