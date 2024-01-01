Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Brighton signing Minteh: I'm ready to help Hurzeler

Brighton signing Minteh: I'm ready to help Hurzeler
Brighton signing Minteh: I'm ready to help Hurzeler
Brighton signing Minteh: I'm ready to help HurzelerTribalfootball
Yankuba Minteh says he's excited to have joined Brighton.

The winger has left Newcastle for the Seagulls in a £30m deal today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I'm feeling really happy about the move,” he said. “Feyenoord (last season) was a great experience for me. Everybody loved me, the coaching staff, players - it was like a family. But Brighton is a club which I have watched in the Premier League. It's a good club for young players and the way the young players have progressed here is important for me.

“I think it's a great thing to move to (another) Premier League club. Although I didn't play any games for Newcastle look where I am now! I have the chance at Brighton in the Premier League.”

 

“The Premier League back home in Gambia is huge,” he added. “It's the thing everybody talks about, and everybody watches. I would say the whole country is happy for me and they have been supporting me since I played in Denmark.

“Playing for my country was always a thing which I was dreaming about since I was young, so I'm very happy to represent my country.”

On Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, Minteh said, “I will do whatever he likes and hopefully we can win a lot of games for him so that I can be happy, he can be happy, and my teammates can also be happy!”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMinteh YankubaBrightonNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Brighton chief Weir welcomes Minteh from Newcastle
Newcastle selling Minteh to Brighton today
Newcastle accept Brighton offer for Minteh