Brighton signing Minteh: I'm ready to help Hurzeler

Yankuba Minteh says he's excited to have joined Brighton.

The winger has left Newcastle for the Seagulls in a £30m deal today.

“I'm feeling really happy about the move,” he said. “Feyenoord (last season) was a great experience for me. Everybody loved me, the coaching staff, players - it was like a family. But Brighton is a club which I have watched in the Premier League. It's a good club for young players and the way the young players have progressed here is important for me.

“I think it's a great thing to move to (another) Premier League club. Although I didn't play any games for Newcastle look where I am now! I have the chance at Brighton in the Premier League.”

“The Premier League back home in Gambia is huge,” he added. “It's the thing everybody talks about, and everybody watches. I would say the whole country is happy for me and they have been supporting me since I played in Denmark.

“Playing for my country was always a thing which I was dreaming about since I was young, so I'm very happy to represent my country.”

On Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, Minteh said, “I will do whatever he likes and hopefully we can win a lot of games for him so that I can be happy, he can be happy, and my teammates can also be happy!”