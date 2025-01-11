Brighton boss Hurzeler delighted for March, Rutter after FA Cup win at Norwich

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was pleased after their 4-0 FA Cup win at Norwich City.

Georginio Rutter (2) and Julio Enciso struck for Brighton before Solly March scored a first goal in just his second appearance after 14 months out with injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hurzeler said, “Solly’s goal was a special moment. He’s back on the pitch and he’s a special character so we’re delighted for him. You can see what is means for him. I had some goosebumps when he scored and when the fans were cheering his name at the end. It’s not about forcing anything now, but doing things in the right moment. He is pushing hard to be back in every game so we need to get him back to his old shape.

“We struggled in the first 15-20 minutes but after that we created a lot of chances and had a good structure in possession and in the end it was a deserved win,” said Hurzeler. “To have the winning feeling back is always important – that’s what I said to the guys afterwards. It gets the confidence back and hopefully we can bring it into the Premier League.”

On two-goal Rutter, Hurzeler also said: “We don’t have a clear No9 with Joao (Pedro) injured so we had to be flexible and Georgie and Julio are flexible players who can also show their skill in the half space.

“You need goals, assists and good actions to develop. Georgie was very present in the opposition box and got into some good positions to score before he scored his two goals. Hopefully this will give him even more belief for the future.”