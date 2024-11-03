Bayer Leverkusen chief dismisses Man City, Real Madrid Xabi rumours

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes insists they're planning with Xabi Alonso for next season.

Xabi has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City in recent days.

Advertisement Advertisement

After Friday's 0-0 draw against Stuttgart, Rolfes said: "The chances of Xabi Alonso staying with us until 2026 are 100 percent.

"He has a contract and shows no signs that he wants to leave us."

Real see Xabi as Carlo Ancelotti's successor, while City are discussing the Spaniard in the event Pep Guardiola departs when his contract expires in June.