Brighton and Leicester setup player swap

Brighton and Leicester City are said to have come to an agreement on a transfer.

The Albion are ready to let Jakub Moder leave in order to sign in-demand Leicester star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Per Meczyki in Poland, Dewsbury-Hall is ready to make the move as he believes Brighton are a club going upwards.

While he was happy to stay at Leicester, the club do need to sell him for financial reasons.

Whether Moder is ready to move to Leicester is not yet clear, as they will be candidates for relegation next season.

Moder was at Euro 2024 with Poland, impressing during a 1-1 draw with France.