Premier League '24/25 opening round: Man City go to Chelsea; Ipswich host Liverpool

The Premier League have released their fixtures for the new season, with the Stamford Bridge blockbuster highlighting the opening round.
Manchester United will kickoff the season on Friday night, August 16, at home against Fulham. Promoted Ipswich Town will host Liverpool on the Saturday.
Arsenal will also host Wolves on Saturday, August 17.
Premier League opening-weekend fixtures in full
All times BST
Friday, 16 August
Manchester United v Fulham (20:00)
Saturday, 17 August
Ipswich Town v Liverpool (12:30)
Arsenal v Wolverhampton (15:00)
Everton v Brighton (15:00)
Newcastle United v Southampton (15:00)
Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth (15:00)
West Ham United v Aston Villa (17:30)
Sunday, 18 August
Brentford v Crystal Palace (14:00)
Chelsea v Manchester City (16:30)
Monday, 19 August
Leicester City v Tottenham (20:00)