Premier League '24/25 opening round: Man City go to Chelsea; Ipswich host Liverpool

Premier League '24/25 opening round: Man City go to Chelsea; Ipswich host LiverpoolProfimedia
Champions Manchester City will open their title defence at Chelsea on Sunday, August 18 for season 2024/25.

The Premier League have released their fixtures for the new season, with the Stamford Bridge blockbuster highlighting the opening round.

Manchester United will kickoff the season on Friday night, August 16, at home against Fulham. Promoted Ipswich Town will host Liverpool on the Saturday.

Arsenal will also host Wolves on Saturday, August 17.

 

Premier League opening-weekend fixtures in full

All times BST

Friday, 16 August

Manchester United v Fulham (20:00)

Saturday, 17 August

Ipswich Town v Liverpool (12:30)

Arsenal v Wolverhampton (15:00)

Everton v Brighton (15:00)

Newcastle United v Southampton (15:00)

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth (15:00)

West Ham United v Aston Villa (17:30)

Sunday, 18 August

Brentford v Crystal Palace (14:00)

Chelsea v Manchester City (16:30)

Monday, 19 August

Leicester City v Tottenham (20:00) 

