Brentford and Liverpool agree Van den Berg fee, but...

Brentford are on the brink of landing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.
Sky Sports says the Bees have agreed in principle with Liverpool over a fee for the central defender.
The agreement is for £25m plus £5m in bonuses.
The sticking point, however, is still the opinion of Van den Berg himself, who prefers a move to Bayer Leverkusen.
The German champions see the Dutchman as a replacement if Edmond Tapsoba or Jonathan Tah leave the club.
VfL Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have withdrawn their interest in the Dutchman this week.