Liverpool keen as Brentford match Beier buyout clause

Brentford have matched the buyout clause of Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier.

The Germany international's deal has a buyout clause of €30m.

Now BILD says Liverpool are entering the tug of war for Beier's signature.

Brentford have already made a bid of €30m, but as bigger clubs are showing interest, such a transfer is unlikely.

Instead, Beier will wait to see what Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are planning before making a final decision.