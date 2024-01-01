Liverpool set to let Dutch defender leave as Brentford step in

Premier League giants Liverpool are finally set to let defender Sepp van den Berg leave the club.

The center half has been seeking a move away for regular first team football all summer.

Van den Berg had been hoping to sign for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivise.

However, they could not match the asking price that had been set by the Reds.

Now David Ornstein of The Athletic states that the Dutchman will be heading for a permanent move to Premier League rivals Brentford.

Van den Berg had been upset at the £20 million to £25 million price tag put on his head.