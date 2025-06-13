Man United reignite interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen

Man United are reportedly once again interested in Napoli forward Victor Osimhen but his wages could prove to be a major obstacle for the club.

According to Footmercato, United have opened talks with the prolific 26-year-old as they step up their pursuit of a new striker this summer.

Osimhen spent last season on loan with Turkish giants Galatasaray, scoring an impressive 37 goals and providing seven assists in his 41 games.

One obstacle would be the fee, however. Napoli would expect a fee in excess of €75m, while the player would require a contract worth €12m a year.

Ruben Amorim’s side are also understood to be actively looking at Viktor Gyokeres, who is also a target for Arsenal and Chelsea.