Neville reveals Slot deserves to sign Wirtz: He waited 12 months for a player to sign!

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has revealed that he believes Liverpool manager Arne Slot deserves to sign Bayern Leverkusen's Floiran Wirtz.

The Premier League champions had a second bid worth around £109M rejected by Leverkusen on Friday ahead of the transfer window officially opening and will now likely up their bid to secure Wirtz who is seen as one of the most talented players in Europe. Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also trying to sign the 22-year-old but he was deemed too expensive, now Liverpool are the only horse in the race for the playmaker this summer.

Speaking on the It's Called Soccer podcast, Neville opened up on what a title winning side needs to do in terms of retaining the trophy next season and revealed that Wirtz would be the perfect player to bring in under Slot.

"I think when you’re talking about winning the league, what is it that improves you?

"I mean, the only thing that’s going to improve you when you win the league is signing world-class players, or players that have got the potential to be world-class players. So signing Wirtz is fantastic.

"Frimpong and then there’s talk of Kerkez as well, deals with their right and left-back situations. So to get those three done, if they were to get those three done quite quickly, would be smart business. But I wouldn’t have expected anything else from Liverpool.

"Maybe slightly surprised that they’ve gone so heavy on Wirtz in terms of the fee. They don’t normally go that big, but Slot deserves it, by the way. He waited 12 months for a player to sign."

The only player Slot signed during his debut campaign was Federico Chiesa who featured for just 466 minutes over 14 appearances this season having arrived from Juventus for an initial £10M last summer. Now, Slot has the funds available to snag Wirtz who he thinks will slide perfectly into his tactical setup which is only just taking shape under the Dutchman who made the Premier League look easy last season.