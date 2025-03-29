Tribal Football
Most Read
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast
Man Utd confirm 5 players have returned to training including Maguire and Yoro
Alexander-Arnold hands Liverpool boost in Salah contract talks
Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star

Brazilian Confederation include Guardiola on 3-man shortlist to replace Dorival

Paul Vegas
Brazilian Confederation include Guardiola on 3-man shortlist to replace Dorival
Brazilian Confederation include Guardiola on 3-man shortlist to replace DorivalAction Plus
The Brazilian Football Confederation plan to approach Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola about the Selecao job.

Brazil have sacked Dorival after their 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat in Argentina this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The CBF are now actively drawing up plans to find a big name replacement for Dorival, with three coaches on their shortlist.

Marca says top of the list is Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was close to taking the job at the end of last season.

Guardiola, who has also flirted with the Selecao, has been added over the past 24 hours. There is a belief inside the CBF that Guardiola could be tempted away given his problems at City.

Meanwhile, the third name being considered is Jorge Jesus, who is currently in charge of Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDorivalGuardiola PepAncelotti CarloJesus JorgeManchester CityReal MadridLaLigaSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City jump ahead of Liverpool as talks opened with father of Rodrygo
Real Madrid join Prem interest for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi
Man City scouting Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga