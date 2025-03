Real Madrid are lining up a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

AS says Real Madrid are seriously considering entering the tug-of-war for Zubimendi.

The 26-year-old has a buyout clause in his contract set at €60m.

However, the Spanish giants hope to do business with Real Sociedad for a lower price.

Zubimendi is also on the shopping lists of Manchester City and Arsenal in England.