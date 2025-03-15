Man City scouting Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga

Manchester City are watching Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

City remain in the market for a new defensive midfield addition next season and Camavinga fits the bill.

Advertisement Advertisement

El Confidencial says City boss Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the France international and believes he can fit comfortably into his system.

For their part, while reluctant, Real Madrid are willing to sell Camavinga for the right price.

The 22 year-old's contract with Real runs to 2029.