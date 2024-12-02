Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'
Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect that from Liverpool fans...
Salah drops another Liverpool STUNNER: My last game against Man City in this shirt
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku

Bournemouth open to offers for winger with Liverpool interested

Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth open to offers for winger with Liverpool reportedly interested
Bournemouth open to offers for winger with Liverpool reportedly interestedAction Plus
Bournemouth are ready to consider offers for Antoine Semenyo in the coming summer transfer window.

The Cherries are aware that the 24-year-old has a high market value, and may not want to sign a new contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mirror, the Reds may be considering Semenyo as an alternative to Mohamed Salah.

If the Egyptian winger does not extend his contract, Semenyo may be tasked with filling his shoes on the right side.

The forward has become a key player for Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola this term.

While the Spaniard does not want to lose the forward, Bournemouth may be forced to sell.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Semenyo AntoineBournemouthLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Salah prepared for compromise at Liverpool
PSG prepare pre-contract offer for Liverpool star Salah
Salah drops another Liverpool STUNNER: My last game against Man City in this shirt