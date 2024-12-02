Salah prepared for compromise at Liverpool

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is now prepared to sign a 1-year extension as his contract slowly runs down.

This comes from The Athletic who report that the Egyptian winger has grown frustrated with the Reds' handling of his contract situation which has left many fans scratching their heads as to why a new offer has not been presented.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 32-year-old’s contract runs out in the summer and rival clubs can contact the winger in January, 6 months before it expires to arrange a deal where the club’s top scorer this season would leave for free.

Salah is reportedly “unconvinced Liverpool will meet his expectations on terms” and “frustrated at the pace of talks” between him and the club this season.

“The forward’s priority is to extend his stay at Anfield and he is not agitating to leave,” Hughes adds, but “he also believes he is amongst the best players in the world and the terms of any new deal should reflect that status.”

Salah’s openness to a one-year extension shows that he is more focused on securing his future at the club than leaving for free which is good news for manager Arne Slot who will be looking to keep him after a stunning start to his first campaign.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play