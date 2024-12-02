PSG prepare pre-contract offer for Liverpool star Salah

PSG are readying a pre-contract offer for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian is off contract this summer and free to ink terms on a pre-contract deal with any foreign club from January 1, ahead of leaving in a Bosman transfer in June.

L'Equipe says PSG are in contact with Salah and his representatives about a move to Paris next year.

And there is a growing confidence that the 32 year-old is keen on the prospect.

After his man-of-the-match performance in victory over Manchester City last night, Salah said: "Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it.

"The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and will see what will happen."

