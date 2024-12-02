Salah drops another Liverpool STUNNER: My last game against Man City in this shirt

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has dropped another bombshell about his future at the club.

The Egyptian spoke after his team’s 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah hinted this would be his last game against City at home, suggesting his contract that terminates at the end of the season will not be renewed.

Salah told Sky Sports: "Honestly, it's in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it.

"The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and will see what will happen."

"We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club," Salah previously said.

"I'm probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this.

"But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see."

