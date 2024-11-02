Bournemouth goalscorer Semenyo on Man City shock: We've beaten best in the world

Antoine Semenyo was floating after helping Bournemouth to victory over Manchester City.

Semenyo struck in the 2-1 win on Saturday.

He later said: "It feels amazing. The best team in the world. We made it tough for them and everyone is buzzing with the result. A win is a win. It doesn't matter if it is one goal or three, we deserved it."

On Milos Kerkez, Semenyo said: "He contribution was so good. It was tough for all of us but he made some important blocks to keep us in the game."

On Evanilson, he continued: "We see the potential in training. We know it takes time to settle into a new league but he has done well and the goals are coming now

"We have belief. We train hard every day and take it onto the pitch. Everyone is going to write us off but we know what we can do."