Kerkez on Bournemouth pal Evanilson: Everyone loves him

Bournemouth's Kerkez on Evanilson: Everyone loves him I think he's settling in pretty good

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has discussed Evanilson and how he is settling into life at the club after arriving in the summer.

The Brazilian scored a stoppage time equaliser against Aston Villa to secure a point that took the Cherries up to 11th place in the Premier League table. Kerkez had a lot of praise for the striker who he says is much loved at the club.

"Everyone loves him," said Kerkez. "He's a really good guy to have in the locker room.

“I think he's settling in pretty good since he came, so I'm really happy he made that goal.

“We all know he's a striker, they need goals, so I hope he can continue that during the next few weeks.”

Andoni Iraola’s men will have to continue their strong form against Manchester City this week, which Kerkez says will be their biggest test yet.

“Always at home when we are playing, we really get that ultra boost when we play at home,” he said. “So, of course it's going to be tough in Manchester City, but it will be nice to make the hat trick like you said.

“We have to prepare the plan and I hope next Saturday everyone's ready, like today, 100 per cent, and that we can make a good result at home.”