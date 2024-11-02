Brilliant Bournemouth shock Man City

Bournemouth ended a run of 14 successive top-flight defeats against Manchester City, beating Pep Guardiola's men 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium to earn a first-ever Premier League H2H victory and ensure the visitors relinquish their place at the division's summit.

Manchester City certainly haven’t been at their formidable best in the league of late, despite still being unbeaten in 32 such matches prior to kick-off.

Their vulnerabilities were exposed within 10 minutes against Bournemouth when Milos Kerkez found Antoine Semenyo in the area, who took one touch to control before swivelling and finding the bottom corner to hand the hosts the lead.

A visibly shell-shocked City took their time to settle into the game, and although they were struggling to create, they started to look more threatening after conceding.

The Cherries weren’t threatening a second goal, but City certainly weren’t remotely close to finding an equaliser.

Incredibly, Guardiola’s side went into the break without having a single shot on target, and with Erling Haaland seemingly nursing a knock going into the break, things were looking rather bleak for the champions.

The hour mark came and City still hadn’t tested Mark Travers, but Phil Foden had wasted a great chance to draw his side level when he dragged an effort wide following some smart work from Matheus Nunes.

That miss looked costly soon after, when Kerkez again was the provider, this time crossing from deep and it was inch-perfect for Evanilson, who steered home his second goal in as many games.

Bournemouth didn’t relent from there, and came within a lick of paint of adding a third moments after when Marcus Tavernier’s wicked left-footed effort crashed back off the post and somehow, with an open net in front of him, Adam Smith steered the rebound handsomely over the bar.

City did eventually spring into life 10 minutes from time when Joško Gvardiol climbed highest to power home İlkay Gündoğan’s teasing delivery and set up a grandstand finish.

The pressure on the Bournemouth goal was incessant at times towards the end, but City simply couldn’t break them down, and the Cherries survived six minutes of stoppage time to secure a famous victory which hands the title initiative to Liverpool.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

