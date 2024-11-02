Liverpool to buy new attacker from inside Premier League

Liverpool are considering buying from inside the Premier League to boost their attack.

Sky Sports says Liverpool are scouting scouting Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) and Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth).

The former has long impressed for Brentford, and has managed a total of 58 goals and 42 assists in 211 games for the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old has also been linked with rivals, such as Manchester City and Arsenal.

As for Semenyo, he has twelve goals and three assists in 57 appearances for AFC Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old, in turn, has also been linked with Arsenal.