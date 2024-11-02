Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
REVEALED: The one Sporting CP player Amorim wants at Man Utd
Drogba: Son too good for Tottenham
Amorim is already targeting Sporting Lisbon star as first Man Utd signing in January move

Liverpool to buy new attacker from inside Premier League

Paul Vegas
Liverpool to buy new attacker from inside Premier League
Liverpool to buy new attacker from inside Premier LeagueAction Plus
Liverpool are considering buying from inside the Premier League to boost their attack.

Sky Sports says Liverpool are scouting scouting Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) and Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former has long impressed for Brentford, and has managed a total of 58 goals and 42 assists in 211 games for the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old has also been linked with rivals, such as Manchester City and Arsenal.

As for Semenyo, he has twelve goals and three assists in 57 appearances for AFC Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old, in turn, has also been linked with Arsenal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSemenyo AntoineMbeumo BryanLiverpoolBrentfordBournemouthArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
CARABAO CUP QF DRAW: Spurs host Man Utd; Arsenal host Palace
Brighton youngster Baleba wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool in major January move
Jermaine Pennant exclusive: The attacking players Arsenal and Liverpool should be moving for