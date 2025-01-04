Bournemouth attacker Semenyo: Everton will be tough

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo expects a battle today against Everton.

Semenyo admits the players want to kickoff 2025 with a win.

Speaking with afcb.co.uk, he said: “It’s going to be a tough game and obviously, in the last game we played, it took us until late on to come back and get a result.

“They’ll make it really uncomfortable for us but I feel like if we come out of the gates blazing, it’ll be tough for them.

“It’s the first game of 2025 and we want to win, 100%.”

Of his own development, Semenyo also stated: “I think the past year has gone really well. Over 2024, I’ve been able to develop a lot as a man, in football and in enjoyment of the game.

“In the early parts of last year, I was just hoping to be in the team and get minutes.

“I was able to contribute in ways I wasn’t sure I could and then, over the summer, I looked at my game and developed further.

“I’d like to think things have gone really well so far this season and I just want to keep thriving.

“There are going to be moments where I’m not performing at my best, but I want to be able to contribute in some way, even if that’s just defensively and in the press.

“Overall, 2024 was really good and I’ve been able to progress in so many ways; I’m so happy.”