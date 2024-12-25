Bournemouth attacker Semenyo: Europe? Let's not jinx it

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo insists they won't get carried away over their current form.

On the back of victory at Manchester United on Sunday, Semenyo was asked about bringing European football to Dean Court.

He said, “I'm not going to say too much, don't want to jinx anything, but I think like I said, just taking it game by game, making it uncomfortable for teams.

“And if we can get it right, who knows?”

He added, “I think we trust in the philosophy that the manager provides as well.

“We're training day in, day out on that press and once we get it right, it's going to be very hard for other teams to break it down.

“So, we just keep working hard in training, bringing it to the games and more three points to come.”