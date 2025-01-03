Lindstrom on Everton's form: Fans are desperate for a win but the team crave it even more

Everton winger Jesper Lindstrøm has spoken on how determined the squad are to end their winless streak as they prepare to face Bournemouth.

Lindstrom remained optimistic despite the Toffees' poor form of late which has seen them go winless in their last 5 games. The club are two points away from the relegation zone but the 24-year-old believes the second half of the season and the new year will bring about a breath of fresh air to the side.

“It's difficult. I think we expected more, and I think at times we've got less than we deserved from some games. We haven't had luck in moments but then you can't only talk about luck because you have to make it happen yourselves. I think we can do more and get more from the second part of the season.”

Everton face Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon where a win is imperative to staying out of the relegation zone.

The Dane continued, “I think we know what to expect. Their plan is working well for them this season and you see that by where they are in the table, but we played well against them in the home game this year before a really, really bad ending for us. I think we can go there play well again and get a result – but it's up to us to go and score the goals and get the result.

"We know the fans are desperate for us to win and, honestly, as players we are even more crazy about winning. We don't like losing or drawing, we want to win and that's what we'll be going to do this weekend.”