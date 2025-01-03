Tribal Football
Newcastle, West Ham move for AC Milan defender Tomori

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United and West Ham United are both keen on signing Fikayo Tomori.

The AC Milan centre half is available this winter or next summer, as he is out of favor.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, Newcastle are at the front of the queue to bring Tomori back to the Premier League.

The former Chelsea stars only 27 and believes that he is now entering his peak years.

The Canadian-born star would be available for a fee in the region of £21 milion.

The Magpies see Tomori as the ideal alternative to summer target Marc Guehi.

