Newcastle boss Howe reveals Lascelles closing on return

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says captain Jamaal Lascelles is nearing a playing return.

The defender suffered a knee injury in April, which was expected to leave him sidelined for nine months.

Howe told ChronicleLive: "He is very focused. We always said he was a bit behind Sven (Botman). Sven had no complications in his rehab and as much as they are always difficult injuries, the long-term knee injuries are very difficult. You always have your ups and downs.

"Sven was pretty standards, Jamaal has had, not what I'd call setbacks, but a couple of moments where his knee has not felt as strong. He will just take a little bit longer than Sven did. But he's track and he is doing well."

Howe added: "I have to say his dedication is there. Sometimes he has been here until 5pm/6pm at night.

"I have got to say that is on a regular basis. That is the dedication he is giving to his comeback and I am sure he will reap the rewards for that."