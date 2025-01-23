Borussia Dortmund feel Rashford's wages are too high to make an offer this winter

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has seen another exit door slam shut.

The Red Devils forward was hoping to earn a move to Borussia Dortmund this winter.

However, there appears to be no agreement with the clubs nor the club with the player.

Per The Mail, BVB chiefs feel that Rashford’s wages are far too high for them to consider doing a deal.

United are not willing to pay most of his salary for him to play for another team.

Rashford and United may have no choice but to make it work for the rest of this season.