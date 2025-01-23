Man Utd star Rashford has move to Borussia Dortmund stall due to high wage demands

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was linked to Borussia Dortmund this winter but his move looks to have been called off due to his high wages.

The England star is understood to want a move away from the Red Devils this winter with several top European sides interested. Manager Ruben Amorim stated that the striker was “ready for a new challenge” away from Old Trafford with the likes of Dortmund and Spanish giants Barcelona ready to bring him in.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail his £350K per-week wages have ruled out the German side from placing a bid even on a short-term basis. United are said to have wanted a deal structured the same way with loan fees and performance-related bonuses.

The situation became even more complicated when head coach Nuri Sahin was sacked this week, which could leave Rashford no choice but to stay at United if Barcelona does not make an offer soon. The 27-year-old's representatives spoke to Barcelona sporting director Deco on Tuesday with a loan deal more likely than a permanent transfer.

Barcelona does not have the salary space required to register Rashford even if a deal is made so they would need to sell before they buy to make financial regulations. Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati are said to be close to leaving the club which could open the door for the United star to join the La Liga side.