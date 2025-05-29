Gerrard set to reject Rangers job as he opts to stay in Saudi Arabia

Tribal Football
Kirk O'Rourke / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has rejected the chance to become the next Rangers manager and plans to stay in Saudi Arabia.

Despite being the bookies' favourite to return to return as Rangers manager, Gerrard has faced significant challenges in convincing his family to move back to Scotland and away from Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Record. This comes after Rangers shareholder Dave King endorsed the former midfielder as he spoke to SunSport. 

“From Steven’s point of view and where he is at the moment, I think he’d love nothing more than to come back and take on the challenge of restoring the club. 

“It’s not just about one title. The project we hope we’re starting is to make Rangers the dominant No 1 team in Scotland." 

Reports have also suggested that he may be in line to return to Liverpool as manager Arne Slot’ assistant manager Johnny Heitinga is set to depart for Ajax. However, if he is struggling to convince his family on a move to Scotland then a move back to England may be off the table as he is clearly enjoying life after leaving Al-Etifaq

Both Davide Ancelotti and Russell Martin are said to be favourites for the Rangers post now Gerrard has dropped out for the time being but it is clear that he does want a return to management and he may find himself back at the helm soon enough, just not in Glasgow. 

